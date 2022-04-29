NA
FilmJabber
NA
Users
YOUR RATING
A
B
C
D
F

Memory (2022)

Release Date
April 29, 2022
Director
Martin Campbell
Writer
Dario Scardapane
Cast
Liam Neeson, Guy Pearce, Monica Bellucci, Taj Atwal, Ray Fearon, Harold Torres
Studio
Open Road Films
Running Time
Not available
MPAA Rating
Not Rated

MEMORY follows Alex Lewis (Liam Neeson), an expert assassin with a reputation for discreet precision. Caught in a moral quagmire, Alex refuses to complete a job that violates his code and must quickly hunt down and kill the people who hired him before they and FBI agent Vincent Serra (Guy Pearce) find him first. Alex is built for revenge but, with a memory that is beginning to falter, he is forced to question his every... Full synopsis »

MOVIE REVIEW

This movie review is currently away from the desk. Please come again.
NA
FilmJabber
NA
Users
YOUR RATING
A
B
C
D
F
MOVIE FEATURES
Review: 'Everything Everywhere All at Once' Review: 'Everything Everywhere All at Once'
The New Official Trailer for 'Top Gun' Takes Flight The New Official Trailer for 'Top Gun' Takes Flight
Our Ranking of the Oscar Winners & Nominees Our Ranking of the Oscar Winners & Nominees
'CODA' Wins Best Picture 'CODA' Wins Best Picture