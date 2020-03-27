Military Wives movie poster
NA
FilmJabber
NA
Users
YOUR RATING
A
B
C
D
F
Military Wives movie poster

Military Wives (2020)

Drama Comedy
Release Date
March 27, 2020 (Limited)
Director
Peter Cattaneo
Writer
Rachel Tunnard, Rosanne Flynn
Cast
Kristin Scott Thomas, Sharon Horgan, Jason Flemyng, Greg Wise
Studio
Bleecker Street
Running Time
Not available
MPAA Rating
Not Rated

MILITARY WIVES centers on a group of women from different backgrounds whose partners are away serving in Afghanistan. Faced with their loved ones’ absences, they come together to form the very first military wives choir, helping each other through some of life’s most difficult moments, and quickly find themselves on an international stage. Peter Cattaneo (THE FULL MONTY) directs Kristin Scott Thomas and Sharon Horgan in this feel-good crowd-pleaser inspired by true events.... Full synopsis »

MOVIE REVIEW

This movie review is currently away from the desk. Please come again.
NA
FilmJabber
NA
Users
YOUR RATING
A
B
C
D
F
MOVIE FEATURES
Whoa. 'The Green Knight' Trailer Looks F**ked Whoa. 'The Green Knight' Trailer Looks F**ked
'The Hunt' Emerges From Death with New Trailer 'The Hunt' Emerges From Death with New Trailer
Wes Anderson Returns with 'The French Dispatch' Wes Anderson Returns with 'The French Dispatch'
Now on Blu-ray: 'Ford v Ferrari' is Fast, Furious & Fun Now on Blu-ray: 'Ford v Ferrari' is Fast, Furious & Fun