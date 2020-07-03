Minions: The Rise of Gru movie poster
Minions: The Rise of Gru (2020)

Animated Comedy Family
Release Date
July 3, 2020
Director
Kyle Balda, Brad Ableson, Jonathan del Val
Writer
Cast
Steve Carell, Taraji P. Henson, Michelle Yeoh, RZA, Jean-Claude Van Damme, Lucy Lawless, Dolph Lundgren, Danny Trejo, Russell Brand, Julie Andrews, Alan Arkin
Studio
Universal Pictures
Running Time
Not available
MPAA Rating
Not Rated

This summer, from the biggest animated franchise in history and global cultural phenomenon, comes the untold story of one 12-year-old’s dream to become the world’s greatest supervillain, in Minions: The Rise of Gru.

In the heart of the 1970s, amid a flurry of feathered hair and flared jeans, Gru (Oscar® nominee Steve Carell) is growing up in the suburbs. A fanboy of a supervillain supergroup known as the Vicious 6, Gru hatches a plan to... Full synopsis »

MOVIE REVIEW

This movie review is currently away from the desk. Please come again.
