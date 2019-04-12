Missing Link movie poster
NA
FilmJabber
NA
Users
YOUR RATING
A
B
C
D
F
Missing Link movie poster

Missing Link (2019) - Movie Details

Animated Family
Release Date
April 12, 2019
Director
Chris Butler
Writer
Chris Butler
Cast
Hugh Jackman, Zoe Saldana, Zach Galifianakis, Timothy Olyphant, David Walliams, Emma Thompson, Matt Lucas, Ching Valdes-Aran, Stephen Fry, Amrita Acharia
Studio
Annapurna Pictures
Running Time
Not available
MPAA Rating
Rated PG for action/peril and some mild rude humor

This April, meet Mr. Link: 8 feet tall, 630 lbs, and covered in fur, but don’t let his appearance fool you… he is funny, sweet, and adorably literal, making him the world’s most lovable legend at the heart of Missing Link, the globe-trotting family adventure from LAIKA. Tired of living a solitary life in the Pacific Northwest, Mr. Link recruits fearless explorer Sir Lionel Frost to guide him on a journey to find his long-lost... Full synopsis »

MOVIE REVIEW

This movie review is currently away from the desk. Please come again.

MOVIE PHOTOS

NA
FilmJabber
NA
Users
YOUR RATING
A
B
C
D
F
MOVIE FEATURES
Review: 'The Ballad of Buster Scruggs' Review: 'The Ballad of Buster Scruggs'
'Outlaw King' is No Braveheart 'Outlaw King' is No Braveheart
The Funniest Movies of 2018... So Far The Funniest Movies of 2018... So Far
'Bohemian Rhapsody' Will Rock You 'Bohemian Rhapsody' Will Rock You