Moana 2 (2024)

Adventure Animated Comedy Family
Release Date
November 27, 2024
Director
Dave Derrick Jr.
Writer
Dave Derrick Jr.
Cast
Auli'i Cravalho
Studio
Walt Disney Pictures
Running Time
Not available
MPAA Rating
Not Rated

Walt Disney Animation Studios’ epic animated musical “Moana 2” takes audiences on an expansive new voyage with Moana, Maui and a brand-new crew of unlikely seafarers. After receiving an unexpected call from her wayfinding ancestors, Moana must journey to the far seas of Oceania and into dangerous, long-lost waters for an adventure unlike anything she’s ever faced. Directed by Dave Derrick Jr. with music by Grammy® winners Abigail Barlow and Emily Bear, Grammy nominee Opetaia Foa’i, and three-time Grammy winner Mark Mancina, “Moana 2” opens... Full synopsis »

MOVIE REVIEW

This movie review is currently away from the desk. Please come again.
