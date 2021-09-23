Mogul Mowgli movie poster
Mogul Mowgli
Mogul Mowgli movie poster

Mogul Mowgli (2021)

Drama
Unrated
89 min.
Release Date
September 23, 2021 (Limited)
Director
Bassam Tariq
Writer
Riz Ahmed, Bassam Tariq
Cast
Riz Ahmed, Sudha Buchar, Anjana Vasan, Aiysha Hart, Nabhaan Rizwan, Alyy Khan
Studio
Strand Releasing
Running Time
89 minutes
MPAA Rating
Unrated

MOGUL MOWGLI is the debut narrative feature from award-winning documentary filmmaker Bassam Tariq. It follows the story of a British Pakistani rapper (Riz Ahmed) who, on the cusp of his first world tour, is struck down by an illness that forces him to face his past, his family, and the uncertainty of his legacy.

Full synopsis

MOVIE REVIEW

When it comes to dramas about edgy musicians whose careers are sidelined by debilitating degenerative disorders, there is no one who does them better than Riz Ahmed. Full movie review »
MOVIE FEATURES
