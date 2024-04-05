Monkey Man movie poster
Monkey Man movie poster

Monkey Man (2024)

Suspense Action
Release Date
April 5, 2024
Director
Dev Patel
Writer
Dev Patel, Paul Angunawela, John Collee
Cast
Dev Patel, Sharlto Copley, Pitobash, Vipin Sharma, Sikandar Kher, Sobhita Dhulipala, Ashwini Kalsekar, Adithi Kalkunte, Makarand Deshpande
Studio
Universal Pictures
Running Time
Not available
MPAA Rating
Not Rated

Oscar® nominee Dev Patel (Lion, Slumdog Millionaire) achieves an astonishing, tour-de-force feature directing debut with an action thriller about one man’s quest for vengeance against the corrupt leaders who murdered his mother and continue to systemically victimize the poor and powerless.

Inspired by the legend of Hanuman, an icon embodying strength and courage, Monkey Man stars Patel as Kid, an anonymous young man who ekes out a meager living in an underground fight club where, night... Full synopsis »

MOVIE REVIEW

MOVIE FEATURES
