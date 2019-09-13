Monos movie poster
B
FilmJabber
NA
Users
YOUR RATING
A
B
C
D
F
Movie Overview Movie Synopsis Movie Review
Movie Trailers
Movie Photos
Comments
Monos
Monos movie poster

Monos (2019) - Movie Details

Suspense Foreign Drama
102 min.
Release Date
September 13, 2019 (Limited)
Director
Alejandro Landes
Writer
Alejandro Landes, Alexis Dos Santos
Cast
Julianne Nicholson, Moises Arias, Sofia Buenaventura, Deiby Rueda, Karen Quintero
Studio
Neon
Running Time
102 minutes
MPAA Rating
Not Rated

On a stunning, windswept mountaintop in an unnamed South American country, a small group of teen guerrilla fighters, including Rambo (Sofia Buenaventura), Perro (Paul Cubides), pack leader Lobo (Julian Giraldo) and his girlfriend Lucy (Karen Quintero), BoomBoom (Sneider Castro), and Bigfoot (Moises Arias, Rico from "Hannah Montana") form a small, tightly cloistered ad hoc family living out of an abandoned bunker on behalf of a shadowy outfit simply known as the Organization. With no real... Full synopsis »

MOVIE REVIEW

SIFF Capsule Review: In this “The Lord of the Flies”-esque tale about a group of kids turned soldiers in the jungles of Colombia, director and co-writer Alejandro Landes delivers an engrossing exploration of innocence corrupted and power abused with Monos. Full movie review »
B
FilmJabber
NA
Users
YOUR RATING
A
B
C
D
F
Movie Overview Movie Synopsis Movie Review
Movie Trailers
Movie Photos
Comments
MOVIE FEATURES
No, 'Dark Phoenix' Doesn't Disappoint No, 'Dark Phoenix' Doesn't Disappoint
'Ad Astra' Trailer Looks to the Stars 'Ad Astra' Trailer Looks to the Stars
Review: 'Godzilla: King of the Monsters' Review: 'Godzilla: King of the Monsters'
Pixar Goes Original With 'Onward' Pixar Goes Original With 'Onward'