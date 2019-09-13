Release Date
September 13, 2019 (Limited)
Director
Writer
Studio
Running Time
102 minutes
MPAA Rating
Not Rated
On a stunning, windswept mountaintop in an unnamed South American country, a small group of teen guerrilla fighters, including Rambo (Sofia Buenaventura), Perro (Paul Cubides), pack leader Lobo (Julian Giraldo) and his girlfriend Lucy (Karen Quintero), BoomBoom (Sneider Castro), and Bigfoot (Moises Arias, Rico from "Hannah Montana") form a small, tightly cloistered ad hoc family living out of an abandoned bunker on behalf of a shadowy outfit simply known as the Organization. With no real... Full synopsis »
MOVIE REVIEW
SIFF Capsule Review: In this “The Lord of the Flies”-esque tale about a group of kids turned soldiers in the jungles of Colombia, director and co-writer Alejandro Landes delivers an engrossing exploration of innocence corrupted and power abused with Monos. Full movie review »