Moonfall
Moonfall (2022)

Sci-Fi Action
Release Date
February 4, 2022
Director
Roland Emmerich
Writer
Spenser Cohen, Roland Emmerich, Harald Kloser
Cast
Halle Berry, Patrick Wilson, John Bradley, Michael Peña, Charlie Plummer, Kelly Yu, Eme Ikwuakor, Carolina Bartczak, Donald Sutherland
Studio
Lionsgate
Running Time
Not available
MPAA Rating
Not Rated

In Moonfall, a mysterious force knocks the Moon from its orbit around Earth and sends it hurtling on a collision course with life as we know it. With mere weeks before impact and the world on the brink of annihilation, NASA executive and former astronaut Jo Fowler is convinced she has the key to saving us all - but only one astronaut from her past, Brian Harper and a conspiracy theorist K.C. Houseman believe her.... Full synopsis »

MOVIE REVIEW

This movie review is currently away from the desk. Please come again.
