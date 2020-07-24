Most Wanted movie poster
Most Wanted
Most Wanted (2020)

Drama Suspense
Rated R
125 min.
Release Date
July 24, 2020 (Limited)
Digital Date
July 24, 2020
Director
Daniel Roby
Writer
Daniel Roby
Cast
Antoine Olivier Pilon, Jim Gaffigan, Josh Hartnett
Studio
Saban Films
Running Time
125 minutes
MPAA Rating
Rated R for drug content, language throughout and some violence

Inspired by the gripping true story, an investigative journalist (Josh Hartnett) unravels a twisted case of entrapment wherein a guy from the wrong side of the tracks, Daniel (Antoine-Olivier Pilon), is forced into a dangerous drug deal against his will and is sentenced to 100 years in a Thai prison.  As Daniel endures torture and abuse, the journalist must track down the shady undercover cops benefiting off the conspiracy, while also fighting for Daniel’s freedom. 

MOVIE REVIEW

Most Wanted, not the most memorable. Josh Hartnett headlines the new crime drama about an investigative journalist who stumbles across a potential conspiracy surrounding the imprisonment of a Canadian citizen by Thai authorities, a story that flashes sparks but not much else. Full movie review »
