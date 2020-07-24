Release Date
July 24, 2020 (Limited)
Digital Date
July 24, 2020
Director
Writer
Studio
Running Time
125 minutes
MPAA Rating
Rated R for drug content, language throughout and some violence
Inspired by the gripping true story, an investigative journalist (Josh Hartnett) unravels a twisted case of entrapment wherein a guy from the wrong side of the tracks, Daniel (Antoine-Olivier Pilon), is forced into a dangerous drug deal against his will and is sentenced to 100 years in a Thai prison. As Daniel endures torture and abuse, the journalist must track down the shady undercover cops benefiting off the conspiracy, while also fighting for Daniel’s freedom.... Full synopsis »
MOVIE REVIEW
Most Wanted, not the most memorable. Josh Hartnett headlines the new crime drama about an investigative journalist who stumbles across a potential conspiracy surrounding the imprisonment of a Canadian citizen by Thai authorities, a story that flashes sparks but not much else. Full movie review »