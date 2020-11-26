When ISIS took their homes, families and city, one group of men fought to take it all back. After inexperienced Iraqi cop Kawa (Adam Bessa) is rescued from a harrowing firefight by the elite Nineveh SWAT team, he’s quickly inducted into the rogue squadron, a band of ten brothers-in-arms led by the wise Major Jasem (Suhail Dabbach). Under constant threat of attack, the unit embarks on a dangerous guerrilla operation, determined to wipe out an... Full synopsis »

This Thanksgiving, whether you’re trapped at home or risking the pandemic to visit with family and friends, switch off the football, stuff away the turkey, and head over to Netflix for the most cheerful movies of the year:, set in the decimated Iraqi city as a crew of elite police officers engage in various gun battles with ISIS. Expect lots of smiles, hug, and jolly times.