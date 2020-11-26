Mosul movie poster
B+
FilmJabber
NA
Users
YOUR RATING
A
B
C
D
F
Mosul
Mosul movie poster

Mosul (2020)

War Drama Action Foreign
Unrated
101 min.
Release Date
November 26, 2020 (Video)
Digital Date
November 26, 2020 (Netflix Exclusive)
Director
Matthew Michael Carnahan
Writer
Matthew Michael Carnahan
Cast
Suhail Dabbach, Adam Bessa, Is'haq Elias
Studio
Netflix
Running Time
101 minutes
MPAA Rating
Unrated

When ISIS took their homes, families and city, one group of men fought to take it all back. After inexperienced Iraqi cop Kawa (Adam Bessa) is rescued from a harrowing firefight by the elite Nineveh SWAT team, he’s quickly inducted into the rogue squadron, a band of ten brothers-in-arms led by the wise Major Jasem (Suhail Dabbach). Under constant threat of attack, the unit embarks on a dangerous guerrilla operation, determined to wipe out an... Full synopsis »

MOVIE REVIEW

This Thanksgiving, whether you’re trapped at home or risking the pandemic to visit with family and friends, switch off the football, stuff away the turkey, and head over to Netflix for the most cheerful movies of the year: Mosul, set in the decimated Iraqi city as a crew of elite police officers engage in various gun battles with ISIS. Expect lots of smiles, hug, and jolly times. Full movie review »
B+
FilmJabber
NA
Users
YOUR RATING
A
B
C
D
F
MOVIE FEATURES
Review: 'Hillbilly Elegy' Review: 'Hillbilly Elegy'
Netflix's 'Mosul' is One of the Best Modern War Films Netflix's 'Mosul' is One of the Best Modern War Films
'Run' is a Lean, Mean 90-Minute Thriller 'Run' is a Lean, Mean 90-Minute Thriller
Daisy Ridley and Tom Holland Team Up in 'Chaos Walking' Trailer Daisy Ridley and Tom Holland Team Up in 'Chaos Walking' Trailer