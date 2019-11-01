NA
FilmJabber
NA
Users
YOUR RATING
A
B
C
D
F

Motherless Brooklyn (2019) - Movie Details

Drama Crime
Release Date
November 1, 2019
Director
Edward Norton
Writer
Edward Norton
Cast
Edward Norton, Bruce Willis, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Bobby Cannavale, Cherry Jones, Michael Kenneth Williams, Leslie Mann, Ethan Suplee, Dallas Roberts, Josh Pais, Robert Ray Wisdom, Fisher Stevens, Alec Baldwin, Willem Dafoe
Studio
Warner Brothers
Running Time
Not available
MPAA Rating
Rated R for language throughout including some sexual references, brief drug use, and violence

Set against the backdrop of 1950s New York, “Motherless Brooklyn” follows Lionel Essrog (Edward Norton), a lonely private detective living with Tourette Syndrome, as he ventures to solve the murder of his mentor and only friend, Frank Minna (Bruce Willis). Armed only with a few clues and the engine of his obsessive mind, Lionel unravels closely-guarded secrets that hold the fate of the whole city in the balance. In a mystery that carries... Full synopsis »

MOVIE REVIEW

This movie review is currently away from the desk. Please come again.
NA
FilmJabber
NA
Users
YOUR RATING
A
B
C
D
F
MOVIE FEATURES
Watch the New Full-Length 'Terminator' Trailer Watch the New Full-Length 'Terminator' Trailer
Watch the New Full-Length 'Joker' Trailer Watch the New Full-Length 'Joker' Trailer
There's Another New 'Ad Astra' Trailer There's Another New 'Ad Astra' Trailer
'Ready or Not' an Entertaining, Bloody Ceremony 'Ready or Not' an Entertaining, Bloody Ceremony