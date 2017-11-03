Release Date
November 3, 2017 (Limited)
DVD Release Date
April 10, 2018 (Buy on Amazon)
Director
Writer
Studio
Running Time
107 minutes
MPAA Rating
Rated R for disturbing images, language, teen drug use, drinking and sexual content, and for brief nudity
Jeffrey Dahmer murdered 17 men and boys in the Midwest United States between 1978 and 1991 before being captured and incarcerated. He would become one of America's most infamous serial killers. This is the story before that story. Jeff Dahmer (Disney Channel's Ross Lynch) is an awkward teenager struggling to make it through high school with a family life in ruins. He collects roadkill, fixates on a neighborhood jogger (Vincent Kartheiser, "Mad Men"), and copes... Full synopsis »
MOVIE REVIEW
It’s tough being a serial killer, especially in high school. Bullies. Social pretense. The allure of roadkill. My Friend Dahmer, based on the true story of Jeffrey Dahmer’s pre-killing days, is an engaging, creepy and grounded drama that explores—or attempts to—the mind of one of the world’s most notorious killers. Full movie review »