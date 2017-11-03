My Friend Dahmer movie poster
B
FilmJabber
NA
Users
YOUR RATING
A
B
C
D
F
My Friend Dahmer
My Friend Dahmer movie poster

My Friend Dahmer (2017) - Movie Details

Crime Drama
107 min.
Release Date
November 3, 2017 (Limited)
DVD Release Date
April 10, 2018 (Buy on Amazon)
Director
Marc Meyers
Writer
Marc Meyers, Derf Backderf
Cast
Ross Lynch, Alex Wolff, Anne Heche, Vincent Kartheiser, Dallas Roberts
Studio
FilmRise
Running Time
107 minutes
MPAA Rating
Rated R for disturbing images, language, teen drug use, drinking and sexual content, and for brief nudity

Jeffrey Dahmer murdered 17 men and boys in the Midwest United States between 1978 and 1991 before being captured and incarcerated. He would become one of America's most infamous serial killers. This is the story before that story. Jeff Dahmer (Disney Channel's Ross Lynch) is an awkward teenager struggling to make it through high school with a family life in ruins. He collects roadkill, fixates on a neighborhood jogger (Vincent Kartheiser, "Mad Men"), and copes... Full synopsis »

MOVIE REVIEW

It’s tough being a serial killer, especially in high school. Bullies. Social pretense. The allure of roadkill. My Friend Dahmer, based on the true story of Jeffrey Dahmer’s pre-killing days, is an engaging, creepy and grounded drama that explores—or attempts to—the mind of one of the world’s most notorious killers. Full movie review »

MOVIE PHOTOS

B
FilmJabber
NA
Users
YOUR RATING
A
B
C
D
F
MOVIE FEATURES
Review: 'Rampage' is Like a Fine Wine Review: 'Rampage' is Like a Fine Wine
The New 'Solo: Star Wars' Trailer is Here The New 'Solo: Star Wars' Trailer is Here
Review: 'Blockers' Cock Blocks Itself Review: 'Blockers' Cock Blocks Itself
Review: 'A Quiet Place' is Terrifying Review: 'A Quiet Place' is Terrifying