Release Date
October 21, 2022 (Limited)
Digital Date
November 4, 2022 (Amazon)
Director
Writer
Studio
Running Time
113 minutes
MPAA Rating
Rated R
Written by
Based on the book by Bethan Roberts
Produced by Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, Robbie Rogers, Cora Palfrey, Philip Herd
Executive Produced by Michael Grandage, Michael Riley McGrath, Caroline Levy
Starring
A beautifully crafted story of forbidden love and changing social conventions, My Policeman follows three young people—policeman Tom (Harry Styles), teacher Marion (Emma Corrin), and museum curator Patrick (David Dawson)—as they embark on an emotional journey in 1950s Britain. Flashing forward to the 1990s, Tom... Full synopsis »
MOVIE REVIEW
