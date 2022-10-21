My Policeman movie poster
NA
NA
My Policeman movie poster

My Policeman (2022)

Romance Drama
Rated R
113 min.
Release Date
October 21, 2022 (Limited)
Digital Date
November 4, 2022 (Amazon)
Director
Michael Grandage
Writer
Ron Nyswaner
Cast
Harry Styles, Emma Corrin, Gina McKee, Linus Roache, David Dawson, Rupert Everett
Studio
Amazon Studios
Running Time
113 minutes
MPAA Rating
Rated R


Written by 
Based on the book by Bethan Roberts
Produced by Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, Robbie Rogers, Cora Palfrey, Philip Herd
Executive Produced by Michael Grandage, Michael Riley McGrath, Caroline Levy
Starring 

A beautifully crafted story of forbidden love and changing social conventions, My Policeman follows three young people—policeman Tom (Harry Styles), teacher Marion (Emma Corrin), and museum curator Patrick (David Dawson)—as they embark on an emotional journey in 1950s Britain. Flashing forward to the 1990s, Tom... Full synopsis »

MOVIE REVIEW

