Nanny movie poster

Nanny (2022)

Horror
98 min.
Release Date
November 23, 2022 (Limited)
Digital Date
December 16, 2022 (Amazon)
Director
Nikyatu Jusu
Writer
Nikyatu Jusu
Cast
Anna Diop, Michelle Monaghan, Sinqua Walls, Morgan Spector, Rose Decker,  Leslie Uggams
Studio
Amazon Studios
Running Time
98 minutes
MPAA Rating
Not Rated

In this psychological horror fable of displacement, Aisha (Anna Diop), a woman who recently emigrated from Senegal, is hired to care for the daughter of an affluent couple (Michelle Monaghan and Morgan Spector) living in New York City. Haunted by the absence of the young son she left behind, Aisha hopes her new job will afford her the chance to bring him to the U.S., but becomes increasingly unsettled by the family’s volatile home life. As... Full synopsis »

MOVIE REVIEW

This movie review is currently away from the desk. Please come again.
