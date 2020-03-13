Written and directed by Eliza Hittman, the film is an intimate portrayal of two teenage girls in rural Pennsylvania. Faced with an unintended pregnancy and a lack of local support, Autumn (Sidney Flanigan) and her cousin Skylar (Talia Ryder) embark across state lines to New York City on a fraught journey of friendship, bravery and compassion Never Rarely Sometimes Always comes from acclaimed director/writer Eliza Hittman (Beach Rats) anchored by newcomer Sidney Flanigan, co-starring Talia Ryder... Full synopsis »