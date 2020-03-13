Never Rarely Sometimes Always (2020)Drama
Release Date
March 13, 2020 (Limited)
Director
Writer
Cast
Studio
Running Time
Not available
MPAA Rating
Not Rated
Written and directed by Eliza Hittman, the film is an intimate portrayal of two teenage girls in rural Pennsylvania. Faced with an unintended pregnancy and a lack of local support, Autumn (Sidney Flanigan) and her cousin Skylar (Talia Ryder) embark across state lines to New York City on a fraught journey of friendship, bravery and compassion Never Rarely Sometimes Always comes from acclaimed director/writer Eliza Hittman (Beach Rats) anchored by newcomer Sidney Flanigan, co-starring Talia Ryder... Full synopsis »
MOVIE REVIEW
This movie review is currently away from the desk. Please come again.