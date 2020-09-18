In this riveting, suspenseful dystopian drama, a lavish upper-class wedding goes awry in an unexpected uprising of class warfare that gives way to a violent coup d’état. As seen through the eyes of the sympathetic young bride and the servants who work for- and against- her wealthy family, NEW ORDER breathlessly traces the collapse of one political system as a more harrowing replacement springs up in its wake.

I have a two-year-old, and we recently introduced her to the bestselling children’s book The Pout-Pout Fish, about a fish who “spreads the dreary-wearies all over the place.” What does a kid’s book have to do with the foreign-language drama? Well, writer/director Michel Franco apparently set out to spread the dreary-wearies all over the place with his new film, one of the darkest and most depressing movies of 2020.