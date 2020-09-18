New Order movie poster
New Order
New Order (2020)

Drama Foreign Suspense
Unrated
88 min.
Release Date
September 18, 2020 (Limited)
Director
Michel Franco
Writer
Michel Franco
Cast
Samantha Yazareth Anaya,  Dario Yazbek Bernal,  Patricia Bernal
Studio
Neon
Running Time
88 minutes
MPAA Rating
Unrated

In this riveting, suspenseful dystopian drama, a lavish upper-class wedding goes awry in an unexpected uprising of class warfare that gives way to a violent coup d’état. As seen through the eyes of the sympathetic young bride and the servants who work for- and against- her wealthy family, NEW ORDER breathlessly traces the collapse of one political system as a more harrowing replacement springs up in its wake.

MOVIE REVIEW

I have a two-year-old, and we recently introduced her to the bestselling children’s book The Pout-Pout Fish, about a fish who “spreads the dreary-wearies all over the place.” What does a kid’s book have to do with the foreign-language drama New Order? Well, writer/director Michel Franco apparently set out to spread the dreary-wearies all over the place with his new film, one of the darkest and most depressing movies of 2020. Full movie review »
