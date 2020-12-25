News of the World movie poster
News of the World
News of the World (2020)

Drama
Release Date
December 25, 2020
Director
Paul Greengrass
Writer
Paul Greengrass, Luke Davies
Cast
Tom Hanks, Helena Zengel
Studio
Universal Pictures
Running Time
Not available
MPAA Rating
Not Rated

This Christmas, Universal Pictures is proud to present Tom Hanks starring in News of the World, a moving story written and directed by Paul Greengrass, reuniting for the first time with his star from their 2013 Best Picture nominee Captain Phillips.

Five years after the end of the Civil War, Captain Jefferson Kyle Kidd (Hanks), a veteran of three wars, now moves from town to town as a non-fiction storyteller, sharing the news of presidents and... Full synopsis »

