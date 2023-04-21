NA
Next Goal Wins (2023)

Comedy Drama Sports
Rated PG-13
97 min.
Release Date
April 21, 2023
Director
Taika Waititi
Writer
Iain Morris, Taika Waititi
Cast
Michael Fassbender,  Oscar Kightley, David Fane, Kaimana, Lehi Falepapalangi, Semu Filipo, Uli Latukefu, Rachel House, Will Arnett, Elisabeth Moss
Studio
Searchlight Pictures
Running Time
97 minutes
MPAA Rating
Rated PG-13 for strong language and some crude material

Directed by Academy Award Winner Taika Waititi (Jojo Rabbit, Thor: Ragnarok), NEXT GOAL WINS follows the American Samoa soccer team, infamous for their brutal 31-0 FIFA loss in 2001. With the World Cup Qualifiers approaching, the team hires down-on-his-luck maverick coach Thomas Rongen (Michael Fassbender) hoping he will turn the world's worst soccer team around in this heartfelt underdog comedy.

MOVIE REVIEW

This movie review is currently away from the desk. Please come again.
