Nico, 1988 (2018) - Movie Details

Drama
93 min.
Release Date
August 1, 2018 (Limited)
Director
Susanna Nicchiarelli
Writer
Susanna Nicchiarelli
Cast
Trine Dyrholm, John Gordon Sinclair, Anamaria Marinca, Sandor Funtek, Karina Fernandez, Calvin Demba, Francesco Colella
Studio
Magnolia Pictures
Running Time
93 minutes
MPAA Rating
Rated R for drug use, language, and some sexuality

NICO, 1988 follows the singer-songwriter, approaching 50, leading a solitary existence in Manchester, far from her 60s glam days as a Warhol superstar and celebrated vocalist for cult band The Velvet Underground. Her life and career on the fringes, Nico’s new manager Richard convinces her to hit the road again and tour Europe to promote her latest album. Struggling with her demons and the consequences of a muddled life, she longs to rebuild a relationship... Full synopsis »

MOVIE REVIEW

This movie review is currently away from the desk. Please come again.
