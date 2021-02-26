Night of the Kings movie poster
NA
FilmJabber
NA
Users
YOUR RATING
A
B
C
D
F
Night of the Kings movie poster

Night of the Kings (2021)

Foreign Drama
Rated R
93 min.
Release Date
February 26, 2021 (Limited)
Digital Date
March 5, 2021 (Premium VOD)
Director
Philippe Lacôte
Writer
Philippe Lacôte
Cast
Bakary Koné, Steve Tientcheu, Jean Cyrille Digbeu
Studio
Neon
Running Time
93 minutes
MPAA Rating
Rated R for some violent material, language and nudity

A young man is sent to “La Maca,” a prison in the middle of the Ivorian forest ruled by its inmates. Astradition goes with the rising of the red moon, he is designated by the Boss to be the new “Roman” andmust tell a story to the other prisoners. Learning what fate awaits him, he begins to narrate the mysticallife of the legendary outlaw named “Zama King” and has no choice but to make his... Full synopsis »

MOVIE REVIEW

This movie review is currently away from the desk. Please come again.
NA
FilmJabber
NA
Users
YOUR RATING
A
B
C
D
F
MOVIE FEATURES
'Saint Maud' is a Terrifying Descent Into God-Driven Madness 'Saint Maud' is a Terrifying Descent Into God-Driven Madness
Zack Snyder Unleashes New 'Justice League' Trailer Zack Snyder Unleashes New 'Justice League' Trailer
Oscar Contender 'Minari' Beautifully Crafted, Immersive Oscar Contender 'Minari' Beautifully Crafted, Immersive
Zendaya Absolutely Sizzles in 'Malcolm & Marie' Zendaya Absolutely Sizzles in 'Malcolm & Marie'