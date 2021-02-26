A young man is sent to “La Maca,” a prison in the middle of the Ivorian forest ruled by its inmates. Astradition goes with the rising of the red moon, he is designated by the Boss to be the new “Roman” andmust tell a story to the other prisoners. Learning what fate awaits him, he begins to narrate the mysticallife of the legendary outlaw named “Zama King” and has no choice but to make his... Full synopsis »