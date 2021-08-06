Will (Winston Duke) spends his days in a remote outpost watching the live Point of View (POV) on TV's of people going about their lives, until one subject perishes, leaving a vacancy for a new life on earth. Soon, several candidates — unborn souls — arrive at Will's to undergo tests determining their fitness, facing oblivion when they are deemed unsuitable. But Will soon faces his own existential challenge in the form of free-spirited Emma... Full synopsis »

In, an aspiring jazz musician is killed in an accident and sent to the afterlife, where he teams up with a disconnected soul and is then reincarnated as a cat. Sorry, that’s the plot for Disney’s… this one is about a dude who sits in a house and watches the lives of others on video tape, while evaluating a group of souls to determine who will be elevated to “living” status.