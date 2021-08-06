Nine Days movie poster
Nine Days
Nine Days (2021)

Drama
Rated R
124 min.
Release Date
August 6, 2021 (Limited)
Director
Edson Oda
Writer
Edson Oda
Cast
Winston Duke, Zazie Beetz, Benedict Wong, Tony Hale, Bill Skarsgård, David Rysdahl, Arianna Ortiz
Studio
Sony Pictures Classics
Running Time
124 minutes
MPAA Rating
Rated R for language

Will (Winston Duke) spends his days in a remote outpost watching the live Point of View (POV) on TV's of people going about their lives, until one subject perishes, leaving a vacancy for a new life on earth. Soon, several candidates — unborn souls — arrive at Will's to undergo tests determining their fitness, facing oblivion when they are deemed unsuitable. But Will soon faces his own existential challenge in the form of free-spirited Emma... Full synopsis »

MOVIE REVIEW

In Nine Days, an aspiring jazz musician is killed in an accident and sent to the afterlife, where he teams up with a disconnected soul and is then reincarnated as a cat. Sorry, that’s the plot for Disney’s Soul… this one is about a dude who sits in a house and watches the lives of others on video tape, while evaluating a group of souls to determine who will be elevated to “living” status. Full movie review »
