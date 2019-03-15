No Manches Frida 2 movie poster
No Manches Frida 2

No Manches Frida 2 (2019)

Romance Comedy

In this over-the-top sequel to the smash hit No Manches Frida, the all-star cast of the original (OMAR CHAPARRO and MARTHA HIGAREDA) and some fresh new faces (ITATÍ CANTORAL and AARON DÍAZ) leave the school yard and hit the beach in NO MANCHES FRIDA 2! But there's trouble in paradise... literally. When the seemingly reformed ex-con Zequi is about to marry the love of his life, the lovably nerdy Lucy, wedding day jitters turn into... Full synopsis »

