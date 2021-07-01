Release Date
July 1, 2021 (Video)
Digital Date
July 1, 2021 (HBO)
MPAA Rating
Not Rated
From director Steven Soderbergh comes the new feature film NO SUDDEN MOVE from Warner Bros. Pictures. Set in 1954 Detroit, NO SUDDEN MOVE centers on a group of small-time criminals who are hired to steal what they think is a simple document. When their plan goes horribly wrong, their search for who hired them – and for what ultimate purpose – weaves them through all echelons of the race-torn, rapidly changing city. The film premieres exclusively on... Full synopsis »
