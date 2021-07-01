No Sudden Move movie poster
No Sudden Move movie poster

No Sudden Move (2021)

Crime Drama
Release Date
July 1, 2021 (Video)
Digital Date
July 1, 2021 (HBO)
Director
Steven Soderbergh
Writer
Ed Solomon, Casey Silver
Cast
Don Cheadle, Benicio Del Toro, David Harbour, Amy Seimetz, Brendan Fraser, Kieran Culkin, Noah Jupe, Craig muMs Grant, Julia Fox, Frankie Shaw, Ray Liotta, Bill Duke
Studio
HBO Max
Running Time
Not available
MPAA Rating
Not Rated

From director Steven Soderbergh comes the new feature film NO SUDDEN MOVE from Warner Bros. Pictures. Set in 1954 Detroit, NO SUDDEN MOVE centers on a group of small-time criminals who are hired to steal what they think is a simple document. When their plan goes horribly wrong, their search for who hired them – and for what ultimate purpose – weaves them through all echelons of the race-torn, rapidly changing city. The film premieres exclusively on... Full synopsis »

MOVIE REVIEW

This movie review is currently away from the desk. Please come again.
