From director Steven Soderbergh comes the new feature film NO SUDDEN MOVE from Warner Bros. Pictures. Set in 1954 Detroit, NO SUDDEN MOVE centers on a group of small-time criminals who are hired to steal what they think is a simple document. When their plan goes horribly wrong, their search for who hired them – and for what ultimate purpose – weaves them through all echelons of the race-torn, rapidly changing city. The film premieres exclusively on... Full synopsis »