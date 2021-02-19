NA
Nobody (2021)

Release Date
February 19, 2021
Director
Ilya Naishuller
Writer
Derek Kolstad
Cast
Christopher Lloyd, RZA
Studio
Universal Pictures
Running Time
Not available
MPAA Rating
Not Rated

Sometimes the man you don’t notice is the most dangerous of all.

Emmy winner Bob Odenkirk (Better Call Saul, The Post, Nebraska) stars as Hutch Mansell, an underestimated and overlooked dad and husband, taking life’s indignities on the chin and never pushing back. A nobody.  

When two thieves break into his suburban home one night, Hutch declines to defend himself or his family, hoping to prevent serious violence. His teenage son, Blake (Gage Munroe, The Shack), is disappointed in him and his... Full synopsis »

MOVIE REVIEW

This movie review is currently away from the desk. Please come again.
