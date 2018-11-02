NA
Nobody's Fool (2018) - Movie Details

Comedy
Release Date
November 2, 2018
Director
Tyler Perry
Writer
Tyler Perry
Cast
Tiffany Haddish, Tika Sumpter, Omari Hardwick, Mehcad Brooks, Amber Riley, Whoopi Goldberg
Studio
Paramount Pictures
Running Time
Not available
MPAA Rating
Not Rated

Trying to get back on her feet, wild child Tanya (Tiffany Haddish) looks to her buttoned-up, by the book sister Danica (Tika Sumpter) to help her get back on track. As these polar opposites collide — with hilarious and sometimes disastrous results — Tanya discovers that Danica’s picture-perfect life — including her mysterious boyfriend — may not be what it seems.... Full synopsis »

MOVIE REVIEW

This movie review is currently away from the desk. Please come again.
