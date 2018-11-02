Nobody's Fool (2018) - Movie Details
Release Date
November 2, 2018
Director
Writer
Studio
Running Time
Not available
MPAA Rating
Not Rated
Trying to get back on her feet, wild child Tanya (Tiffany Haddish) looks to her buttoned-up, by the book sister Danica (Tika Sumpter) to help her get back on track. As these polar opposites collide — with hilarious and sometimes disastrous results — Tanya discovers that Danica’s picture-perfect life — including her mysterious boyfriend — may not be what it seems.... Full synopsis »
MOVIE REVIEW
This movie review is currently away from the desk. Please come again.