Nomadland (2020)

Drama
Rated R
108 min.
Release Date
December 4, 2020
Director
Chloé Zhao
Writer
Chloé Zhao
Cast
Frances McDormand,  David Strathairn,  Bob Wells
Studio
Searchlight Pictures
Running Time
108 minutes
MPAA Rating
Rated R for some full nudity

Following the economic collapse of a company town in rural Nevada, Fern (Frances McDormand) packs her van and sets off on the road exploring a life outside of conventional society as a modern-day nomad. The third feature film from director Chloé Zhao, NOMADLAND features real nomads Linda May, Swankie and Bob Wells as Fern’s mentors and comrades in her exploration through the vast landscape of the American West.

MOVIE REVIEW

This movie review is currently away from the desk. Please come again.
