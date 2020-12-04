Nomadland (2020)Drama
Rated R
Release Date
December 4, 2020
Director
Writer
Studio
Running Time
MPAA Rating
Following the economic collapse of a company town in rural Nevada, Fern (Frances McDormand) packs her van and sets off on the road exploring a life outside of conventional society as a modern-day nomad. The third feature film from director Chloé Zhao, NOMADLAND features real nomads Linda May, Swankie and Bob Wells as Fern’s mentors and comrades in her exploration through the vast landscape of the American West.... Full synopsis »
