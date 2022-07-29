Not Okay movie poster
NA
FilmJabber
NA
Users
YOUR RATING
A
B
C
D
F
Not Okay movie poster

Not Okay (2022)

Comedy
Rated R
100 min.
Digital Date
July 29, 2022 (Hulu)
Director
Quinn Shephard
Writer
Quinn Shephard
Cast
Zoey Deutch, Dylan O’Brien, Mia Isaac
Studio
Searchlight Pictures
Running Time
100 minutes
MPAA Rating
Rated R for language throughout, drug use and some sexual content

 

Danni Sanders (Zoey Deutch), an aimless aspiring writer with no friends, no romantic prospects and — worst of all — no followers, fakes an Instagram-friendly trip to Paris in the hopes of boosting her social media clout. When a terrifying incident strikes the City of Lights, Danni unwittingly falls into a lie bigger than she ever imagined. She "returns" a hero, even striking up an unlikely friendship with Rowan (Mia Isaac), a school-shooting survivor dedicated... Full synopsis »

MOVIE REVIEW

This movie review is currently away from the desk. Please come again.
NA
FilmJabber
NA
Users
YOUR RATING
A
B
C
D
F
MOVIE FEATURES
Check Out the New 'Dungeons & Dragons' Trailer Check Out the New 'Dungeons & Dragons' Trailer
Laurie Takes on Michael in First 'Halloween Ends' Trailer Laurie Takes on Michael in First 'Halloween Ends' Trailer
Even on VOD, 'Jurassic Park Dominion' Still Disappoints Even on VOD, 'Jurassic Park Dominion' Still Disappoints
'The Sea Beast' Offers Monster-Sized Entertainment 'The Sea Beast' Offers Monster-Sized Entertainment