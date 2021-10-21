Old Henry movie poster
Old Henry
Old Henry (2021)

Western Action
Unrated
99 min.
Release Date
October 21, 2021 (Limited)
DVD Release Date
November 9, 2021 (Buy on Amazon)
Director
Potsy Ponciroli
Writer
Potsy Ponciroli
Cast
Tim Blake Nelson, Scott Haze, Gavin Lewis, Trace Adkins, Stephen Dorff
Studio
Shout! Studios
Running Time
99 minutes
MPAA Rating
Unrated

Old Henry, an action western about a widowed farmer and his son who warily take in a mysterious, injured man with a satchel of cash. When a posse of men claiming to be the law come for the money, the farmer must decide who to trust. Defending a siege of his homestead, the farmer reveals a talent for gun-slinging that surprises everyone calling his true identity into question.

Full synopsis

MOVIE REVIEW

Don’t fuck with sassy old farmers is the motto of Old Henry, a quietly badass western starring Tim Blake Nelson and Stephen Dorff.  Full movie review »
