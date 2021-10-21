Release Date
October 21, 2021 (Limited)
DVD Release Date
November 9, 2021 (Buy on Amazon)
Director
Writer
Studio
Running Time
99 minutes
MPAA Rating
Unrated
Old Henry, an action western about a widowed farmer and his son who warily take in a mysterious, injured man with a satchel of cash. When a posse of men claiming to be the law come for the money, the farmer must decide who to trust. Defending a siege of his homestead, the farmer reveals a talent for gun-slinging that surprises everyone calling his true identity into question.... Full synopsis »
MOVIE REVIEW
Don’t fuck with sassy old farmers is the motto of Old Henry, a quietly badass western starring Tim Blake Nelson and Stephen Dorff. Full movie review »