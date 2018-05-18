Release Date
May 18, 2018 (Limited)
Director
Writer
Studio
Running Time
110 minutes
MPAA Rating
Rated R for some sexual content and nudity
Adapted by Ian McEwan from his bestselling novel, the drama centers on a young couple of drastically different backgrounds in the summer of 1962. Following the pair through their idyllic courtship, the film explores sex and the societal pressure that can accompany physical intimacy, leading to an awkward and fateful wedding night. The film stars Saoirse Ronan, Billy Howle, Anne-Marie Duff, Adrian Scarborough, Emily Watson, and Samuel West.... Full synopsis »
MOVIE REVIEW
Good reviews (sort of) and Saoirse Ronan were enough to convince me to watch On Chesil Beach, a drama-romance (comedy?) about two extremely boring people who reflect on their boring lives as they try to have sex on their boring wedding night. Full movie review »