On the Basis of Sex (2018) - Movie Details

Drama
Release Date
December 25, 2018 (Limited)
Director
Mimi Leder
Writer
Daniel Stiepleman
Cast
Felicity Jones, Armie Hammer, Justin Theroux, Kathy Bates, Sam Waterston, Jack Reynor, Cailee Spaeny
Studio
Focus Features
The film tells an inspiring and spirited true story that follows young lawyer Ruth Bader Ginsburg as she teams with her husband Marty to bring a groundbreaking case before the U.S. Court of Appeals and overturn a century of gender discrimination. The feature will premiere in 2018 in line with Justice Ginsburg’s 25th anniversary on the Supreme Court.... Full synopsis »

