On the Count of Three
On the Count of Three movie poster

On the Count of Three (2021)

Comedy Crime Drama
84 min.
Release Date
TBA 2021
Director
Jerrod Carmichael
Writer
Ari Katcher,  Ryan Welch
Cast
Jerrod Carmichael,  Christopher Abbott,  Tiffany Haddish,  J.B. Smoove,  Lavell Crawford,  Henry Winkler
Studio
NA
Running Time
84 minutes
MPAA Rating
Not Rated

Val (Jerrod Carmichael) has reached a place where he feels the only way out is to end things. But he considers himself a bit of a failure—his effectiveness lacking—so he figures he could use some help. As luck would have it, Val’s best friend, Kevin (Christopher Abbott), is recovering from a failed suicide attempt, so he seems like the perfect partner for executing this double suicide plan. But before they go, they have some unfinished... Full synopsis »

MOVIE REVIEW

I saw someone tweet that On the Count of Three is what you would get if you let the Safdie brothers make Bottle Rocket, and since I’m not original enough to come up with my own highly accurate comparison, I’m going to steal that statement and run with it. Full movie review »
