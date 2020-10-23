Release Date
October 23, 2020 (Video)
Digital Date
October 23, 2020 (Streaming)
Director
Writer
Studio
Running Time
96 minutes
MPAA Rating
Rated R for some language/sexual references
A young New York mother faced with sudden doubts about her marriage teams up with her larger-than-life playboy father to tail her husband. What follows is a sparkling comic adventure across the city – drawing father and daughter closer together despite one detour after another. Acclaimed filmmaker Sofia Coppola brings a light touch to this blend of an exuberant love letter to New York, a generation-clash comedy about how we see relationships differently from our... Full synopsis »
MOVIE REVIEW
After a three-year hiatus, Sofia Coppola returns with the quaint On the Rocks, a breezy, engrossing comedy-drama that is neither funny nor particularly dramatic but works nonetheless. Arguably Coppola’s most accessible film since 2003’s Lost in Translation (also starring Bill Muray), On the Rocks isn’t essential cinema, but it certainly is enjoyable. Full movie review »