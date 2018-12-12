Once Upon a Deadpool (2018) - Movie Details
117 min.
Release Date
December 12, 2018
Director
Writer
Cast
Studio
Running Time
117 minutes
MPAA Rating
Rated PG-13 for intense sequences of violence and action, crude sexual content, language, thematic elements and brief drug material
This re-cut version of Deadpool 2 will feature less violence and swearing to obtain a PG-13 rating, but will also include added scenes in which Deadpool kidnaps Fred Savage to recreate scenes from The Princess Bride. Oh, and it's also a Christmas movie. Yeah, it doesn't make sense to us either but let's roll with it.... Full synopsis »
MOVIE REVIEW
