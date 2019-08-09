Once Upon a Time in Hollywood (2019) - Movie Details
Release Date
August 9, 2019
Director
Writer
Cast
Studio
Running Time
Not available
MPAA Rating
Not Rated
Set in Los Angeles in the summer of 1969, Tarantino’s upcoming movie focuses on a male TV actor named Rick Dalton (DiCaprio) who’s had one hit western series and is looking for a way to get into the film business. His sidekick Cliff Booth (Pitt) — who’s also his stunt double — is looking for the same thing. The horrific murder of Sharon Tate (Rick’s neighbor in the film) and four of her friends by... Full synopsis »
MOVIE REVIEW
This movie review is currently away from the desk. Please come again.