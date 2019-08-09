NA
FilmJabber
NA
Users
YOUR RATING
A
B
C
D
F
Movie Overview Movie Synopsis
Movie Review
Movie Trailers
Movie Photos
Comments

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood (2019) - Movie Details

Drama

Set in Los Angeles in the summer of 1969, Tarantino’s upcoming movie focuses on a male TV actor named Rick Dalton (DiCaprio) who’s had one hit western series and is looking for a way to get into the film business. His sidekick Cliff Booth (Pitt) — who’s also his stunt double — is looking for the same thing. The horrific murder of Sharon Tate (Rick’s neighbor in the film) and four of her friends by... Full synopsis »

MOVIE REVIEW

This movie review is currently away from the desk. Please come again.
NA
FilmJabber
NA
Users
YOUR RATING
A
B
C
D
F
Movie Overview Movie Synopsis
Movie Review
Movie Trailers
Movie Photos
Comments
MOVIE FEATURES
Review: 'Ocean's 8' Review: 'Ocean's 8'
Is 'Hereditary' As Scary As People Say? Is 'Hereditary' As Scary As People Say?
Review: 'Solo' Shoots for the Stars, Falls Short Review: 'Solo' Shoots for the Stars, Falls Short
Deadpool 2: Spoilers & the Best Cameos Deadpool 2: Spoilers & the Best Cameos