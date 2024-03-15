One Life (2024)Drama
Rated PG
110 min.
Release Date
March 15, 2024 (Limited)
Director
Writer
Studio
Running Time
110 minutes
MPAA Rating
Rated PG for thematic material, smoking and some language
Based on the book If It’s Not Impossible…: The Life of Sir Nicholas Winton by Barbara Winton, ONE LIFE tells the incredible, emotional true story of Nicholas ‘Nicky’ Winton (Flynn), a young London broker who visits Prague in December 1938. In a race against time, Winton convinces Trevor Chadwick (Sharp) and Doreen Warriner (Garai) of the British Committee for Refugees in Czechoslovakia to rescue hundreds of predominantly Jewish children before Nazi occupation closes the borders.... Full synopsis »
MOVIE REVIEW
This movie review is currently away from the desk. Please come again.