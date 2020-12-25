NA
FilmJabber
NA
Users
YOUR RATING
A
B
C
D
F
Movie Overview Movie Synopsis
Movie Review
Movie Trailers
One Night in Miami

One Night in Miami (2020)

Drama
Release Date
December 25, 2020 (Limited)
Digital Date
January 15, 2021 (Amazon Exclusive)
Director
Regina King
Writer
Kemp Powers
Cast
Kingsley Ben-Adir, Eli Goree, Aldis Hodge, Leslie Odom Jr.
Studio
Amazon Studios
Running Time
Not available
MPAA Rating
Not Rated

Set on the night of February 25, 1964, the story follows a young Cassius Clay (before he became Muhammad Ali) as he emerges from the Miami Beach Convention Center the new World Heavyweight Boxing Champion. Against all odds, he defeated Sonny Liston and shocked the sports world. While crowds of people swarm Miami Beach to celebrate the match, Clay - unable to stay on the island because of Jim Crow-era segregation laws - instead spends... Full synopsis »

MOVIE REVIEW

This movie review is currently away from the desk. Please come again.
NA
FilmJabber
NA
Users
YOUR RATING
A
B
C
D
F
Movie Overview Movie Synopsis
Movie Review
Movie Trailers
MOVIE FEATURES
'The Witches' Gets a Trailer and HBO Max Release 'The Witches' Gets a Trailer and HBO Max Release
We Apologize for This Image We Apologize for This Image
Review: 'Possessor' Review: 'Possessor'
'Kajillionaire' Worth the Time, Not the Money 'Kajillionaire' Worth the Time, Not the Money