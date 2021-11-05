One Shot movie poster
One Shot
One Shot (2021)

Action
Unrated
96 min.
Release Date
November 5, 2021 (Limited)
Director
James Nunn
Writer
James Nunn, Jamie Russell
Cast
Scott Adkins, Ashley Greene, Ryan Phillippe
Studio
Screen Media Films
Running Time
96 minutes
MPAA Rating
Unrated

An elite squad of Navy SEAL's, on a covert mission to transport a prisoner off a CIA black site island prison, are trapped when insurgents attack while trying to rescue the same prisoner.

A relentless action film edited to appear as if it were shot in a single take, One Shot lives up to its promise, even if the underlying story understandably plays second fiddle. Full movie review »
