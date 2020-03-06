Onward movie poster
NA
FilmJabber
NA
Users
YOUR RATING
A
B
C
D
F
Onward
Onward movie poster

Onward (2020) - Movie Details

Adventure Animated Family
Release Date
March 6, 2020
Director
Dan Scanlon
Writer
Dan Scanlon
Cast
Tom Holland, Chris Pratt
Studio
Walt Disney Pictures
Running Time
Not available
MPAA Rating
Not Rated

Set in a suburban fantasy world, Disney and Pixar’s “Onward” introduces two teenage elf brothers who embark on an extraordinary quest to discover if there is still a little magic left out there. Pixar Animation Studios’ all-new original feature film is directed by Dan Scanlon and produced by Kori Rae—the team behind “Monsters University.”... Full synopsis »

MOVIE REVIEW

This movie review is currently away from the desk. Please come again.

MOVIE PHOTOS

NA
FilmJabber
NA
Users
YOUR RATING
A
B
C
D
F
MOVIE FEATURES
Review: 'Godzilla: King of the Monsters' Review: 'Godzilla: King of the Monsters'
Pixar Goes Original With 'Onward' Pixar Goes Original With 'Onward'
'Rambo' Draws Last Blood in New Trailer 'Rambo' Draws Last Blood in New Trailer
'Aladdin' is Entertaining Despite Being Not Good 'Aladdin' is Entertaining Despite Being Not Good