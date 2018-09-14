Operation Finale movie poster
Operation Finale (2018) - Movie Details

Suspense Drama
Release Date
September 14, 2018
Director
Chris Weitz
Writer
Matthew Orton
Cast
Oscar Isaac, Ben Kingsley, Lior Raz, Melanie Laurent, Nick Kroll, Joe Alwyn, Haley Lu Richardson, Michael Aronov, Ohad Knoller, Greg Hill, Torben Liebrecht, Mike Hernandez, Greta Scacchi, Pêpê Rapazote
Studio
MGM
Running Time
Not available
MPAA Rating
Rated PG-13 for disturbing thematic content and related violent images, and for some language

This thrilling true story follows the 1960 covert mission of legendary Mossad agent Peter Malkin as he infiltrates Argentina and captures Adolf Eichmann, the Nazi officer who masterminded the transportation logistics that brought millions of innocent Jews to their deaths in concentration camps.... Full synopsis »

MOVIE REVIEW

