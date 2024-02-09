Out of Darkness movie poster
Out of Darkness
Out of Darkness (2024)

Horror
Rated R
87 min.
Release Date
February 9, 2024
Director
Andrew Cumming
Writer
Ruth Greenberg, Andrew Cumming, Oliver Kassman
Cast
Chuku Modu, Kit Young, Safia Oakley-Green, Iola Evans, Luna Mwezi
Studio
Bleecker Street
Running Time
87 minutes
MPAA Rating
Rated R for violence and some grisly images

A small boat reaches the shores of a raw and desolate landscape. A group of six have struggled across the narrow sea to find a new home. They are starving, desperate, and living 45,000 years ago on Earth. First they must find shelter, and they strike out across the tundra wastes towards the distant mountains that promise the abundant caves they need to survive. But when night falls, anticipation turns to fear and doubt as... Full synopsis »

MOVIE REVIEW

A prehistoric family finds them hunted by a ruthless creature in Out of Darkness, an atmospheric thriller that is a worthy watch even if it never quite finds its potential in the shadows. Full movie review »
