Out Stealing Horses (2020)Drama
123 min.
Release Date
August 7, 2020 (Limited)
Digital Date
August 7, 2020
Director
Writer
Studio
Running Time
123 minutes
MPAA Rating
Not Rated
November 1999: 67-year-old Trond (Stellan Skarsgård), lives in self-imposed isolation and looks forward to welcoming in the new millennium alone. As winter arrives he meets one of his few neighbors, Lars (Bjørn Floberg), and realizes he knew him back in the summer of 1948. 1948 – the year Trond turned 15. The summer Trond grew up. OUT STEALING HORSES is based on the bestselling novel by Norwegian author Per Petterson, which received several important international... Full synopsis »
MOVIE REVIEW
