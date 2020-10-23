Over the Moon movie poster
Over the Moon
Over the Moon (2020)

Animated Family
Rated PG
95 min.
Release Date
October 23, 2020 (Video)
Digital Date
October 23, 2020 (Netflix Exclusive)
Director
Glen Keane, John Kahrs
Writer
Audrey Wells
Cast
Cathy Ang, Phillipa Soo, Robert G. Chiu, Ken Jeong, John Cho, Ruthie Ann Miles, Margaret Cho, Kimiko Glenn, Artt Butler, Sandra Oh
Studio
Netflix
Running Time
95 minutes
MPAA Rating
Rated PG for some thematic elements and mild action

Fueled with determination and a passion for science, a bright young girl builds a rocket ship to the moon to prove the existence of a legendary Moon Goddess. There she ends up on an unexpected quest, and discovers a whimsical land of fantastical creatures. Directed by animation legend Glen Keane, and produced by Gennie Rim and Peilin Chou, Over the Moon is an exhilarating musical adventure about moving forward, embracing the unexpected, and the power... Full synopsis »

Capsule Review: A gorgeous, entrancing experience with catchy songs and vibrant colors, Over the Moon arguably plays Disney’s game better than any Disney movie this year. About a girl who loses her mom to illness but then builds a rocketship to travel to the moon to meet the goddess Chang’e, Over the Moon carries a spirit and energy that kept even my two-year-old enthralled (for half hour stretches). While maybe not as deep and impactful as some other top-tier animated films, Over the Moon is nonetheless a fun, easy-to-consume endeavor worth watching with the family. Full movie review »
