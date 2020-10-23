Fueled with determination and a passion for science, a bright young girl builds a rocket ship to the moon to prove the existence of a legendary Moon Goddess. There she ends up on an unexpected quest, and discovers a whimsical land of fantastical creatures. Directed by animation legend Glen Keane, and produced by Gennie Rim and Peilin Chou, Over the Moon is an exhilarating musical adventure about moving forward, embracing the unexpected, and the power... Full synopsis »

A gorgeous, entrancing experience with catchy songs and vibrant colors,arguably plays Disney’s game better than any Disney movie this year. About a girl who loses her mom to illness but then builds a rocketship to travel to the moon to meet the goddess Chang’e,carries a spirit and energy that kept even my two-year-old enthralled (for half hour stretches). While maybe not as deep and impactful as some other top-tier animated films,is nonetheless a fun, easy-to-consume endeavor worth watching with the family.