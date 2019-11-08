Pain & Glory (2019)Drama
Release Date
November 8, 2019
Director
Writer
Studio
113 minutes
MPAA Rating
Rated PG-13 for drug use, some graphic nudity and language
PAIN & GLORY tells of a series of reencounters experienced by Salvador Mallo, a film director in his physical decline. Some of them in the flesh, others remembered. First loves, second loves, his mother, mortality, an actor with whom the director worked, the sixties, the eighties, the present and the emptiness, the immeasurable emptiness at the impossibility of continuing to film. PAIN & GLORY talks about creation, about the difficulty of separating it from one’s... Full synopsis »
