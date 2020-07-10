Palm Springs movie poster
Palm Springs
Palm Springs movie poster

Palm Springs (2020)

Comedy Romance
Rated R
90 min.
Release Date
July 10, 2020 (Video)
Digital Date
July 10, 2020 (Hulu Exclusive)
Director
Max Barbakow
Writer
Andy Siara
Cast
Andy Samberg,  Cristin Milioti,  J.K. Simmons 
Studio
Hulu
Running Time
90 minutes
MPAA Rating
Rated R for sexual content, language throughout, drug use and some violence

When carefree Nyles and reluctant maid of honor Sarah have a chance encounter at a Palm Springs wedding, things get complicated as they are unable to escape the venue, themselves, or each other.

... Full synopsis »

MOVIE REVIEW

Capsule Review: Funny, twisted and ultimately heartfelt, Palm Springs may end up being one of the best movies of this strange year.  Full movie review »
