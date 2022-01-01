Palm Trees and Power Lines (2022)Drama
110 min.
Release Date
TBA 2022
Director
Writer
Studio
NA
Running Time
110 minutes
MPAA Rating
Not Rated
Increasingly dissociated from lazy, drunken hangouts and perfunctory hookups with her immature peers, bored, aimless 17-year-old Lea is intrigued by older-man Tom after he rescues her following a reluctant dine-and-dash at a local diner. Initially wary (he’s twice her age!), Lea finds that Tom’s focused attention fills a deep, unspoken need, and Lea’s investment in their relationship quickly supplants her already tenuous ties to her distracted single mom and loose-knit friend group. But Tom’s initial... Full synopsis »
MOVIE REVIEW
A teenage girl meets an older man and he methodically grooms her to do not-so-good things in the quietly powerful Palm Trees and Power Lines, a mesmerizing feature length debut for director Jamie Dack and a troubling tale that establishes how quickly things can spiral out of control. Full movie review »