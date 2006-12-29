Pan's Labyrinth movie poster
Horror Suspense Drama Sci-Fi
120 min.
Release Date
December 29, 2006 (Limited)
DVD Release Date
October 1, 2019 (Buy on Amazon)
Director
Guillermo del Toro
Writer
Guillermo del Toro
Cast
Ivana Baquero, Doug Jones, Sergi López, Ariadna Gil, Maribel Verdú, Roger Casamajor, Sebastián Haro, Mina Lira, Federico Luppi, Ivan Massagué, Chema Ruiz, Manolo Solo, Milo Taboada
Studio
Picturehouse
Running Time
120 minutes
MPAA Rating
Rated R for language and sexual content

"Pan's Labyrinth" is a fanciful and chilling story set against the backdrop of a fascist regime in 1944 rural Spain. The film centers on Ofelia, a lonely and dreamy child living with her mother and adoptive father; a military officer tasked with ridding the area of rebels. In her loneliness, Ofelia creates a world filled with fantastical creatures and secret destinies. With post-war repression at its height, Ofelia must come to terms with her world... Full synopsis »

MOVIE REVIEW

From the man who brought you Mimic, Blade II and Hellboy (yes, don't get too excited) comes one of the best movies of 2006 and a potential candidate for Best Foreign Language picture at this year's Oscars. Pan's Labyrinth (Laberinto del Fauno, El) takes Guillermo del Toro's unique eye for creature design and wraps it around a tragic and brutal World War II-era tale that strikes a lot of similarities to modern America. It is adventure, fantasy, war and political commentary all rolled into one wonderful package. Full movie review »
