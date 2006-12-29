"Pan's Labyrinth" is a fanciful and chilling story set against the backdrop of a fascist regime in 1944 rural Spain. The film centers on Ofelia, a lonely and dreamy child living with her mother and adoptive father; a military officer tasked with ridding the area of rebels. In her loneliness, Ofelia creates a world filled with fantastical creatures and secret destinies. With post-war repression at its height, Ofelia must come to terms with her world... Full synopsis »

From the man who brought you Mimic, Blade II and Hellboy (yes, don't get too excited) comes one of the best movies of 2006 and a potential candidate for Best Foreign Language picture at this year's Oscars.(Laberinto del Fauno, El) takes Guillermo del Toro's unique eye for creature design and wraps it around a tragic and brutal World War II-era tale that strikes a lot of similarities to modern America. It is adventure, fantasy, war and political commentary all rolled into one wonderful package.