Papillon (2018) - Movie Details

Drama
136 min.
Release Date
August 24, 2018
Director
Michael Noer
Writer
Aaron Guzikoswski
Cast
Charlie Hunnam, Rami Malek, Yorick Van Wageningen, Roland Moller, Tommy Flanagan, Eve Hewson
Studio
Bleecker Street
Running Time
136 minutes
MPAA Rating
Rated R for violence including bloody images, language, nudity, and some sexual material

Based on the international best-selling autobiographic books "Papillon" and "Banco", the film follows the epic story of Henri "Papillon" Charrière (Charlie Hunnam), a safecracker from the Parisian underworld who is framed for murder and condemned to life in the notorious penal colony on Devil's Island. Determined to regain his freedom, Papillon forms an unlikely alliance with a convicted counterfeiter Louis Dega (Rami Malek), who in exchange for protection, agrees to finance Papillon's escape. Directed by... Full synopsis »

