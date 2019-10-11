Parasite movie poster
NA
FilmJabber
NA
Users
YOUR RATING
A
B
C
D
F
Parasite movie poster

Parasite (2019) - Movie Details

Suspense Foreign Drama Comedy
132 min.
Release Date
October 11, 2019 (Limited)
Director
Joon-ho Bong
Writer
Joon-ho Bong
Cast
Kang-ho Song, Sun-kyun Lee, Yeo-jeong Jo
Studio
Neon
Running Time
132 minutes
MPAA Rating
Not Rated

Meet the Park Family: the picture of aspirational wealth. And the Kim Family, rich in street smarts but not much else. Be it chance or fate, these two houses are brought together and the Kims sense a golden opportunity. Masterminded by college-aged Ki-woo, the Kim children expediently install themselves as tutor and art therapist, to the Parks. Soon, a symbiotic relationship forms between the two families. The Kims provide “indispensable” luxury services while the Parks... Full synopsis »

MOVIE REVIEW

This movie review is currently away from the desk. Please come again.
NA
FilmJabber
NA
Users
YOUR RATING
A
B
C
D
F
MOVIE FEATURES
Review: 'Good Boys' Review: 'Good Boys'
'Avengers: Endgame' Arrives on Blu-ray 'Avengers: Endgame' Arrives on Blu-ray
Review: 'Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark' Review: 'Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark'
Hobbs & Shaw is Stupid, and the Action Ain't Great Hobbs & Shaw is Stupid, and the Action Ain't Great