Passing (2021)Drama
Rated PG-13
98 min.
Release Date
October 27, 2021 (Limited)
Digital Date
November 10, 2021 (Netflix)
Director
Writer
Cast
Studio
Running Time
98 minutes
MPAA Rating
Rated PG-13 for thematic material, some racial slurs and smoking
Mixed-race childhood friends reunite in middle class adulthood and become increasingly involved in each other's lives and insecurities. While Irene identifies as African-American and is married to a Black doctor, Clare "passes" as white and has married a prejudiced, wealthy white man.... Full synopsis »
MOVIE REVIEW
There’s an alternate version of the Rebecca Hall drama Passing is an alternative world where a deranged Black woman passes as a white woman to seduce another woman’s husband to tragic, disturbing effect a la Fatal Attraction. It’s thrilling, dark, and maniacal. That’s not the Passing in our world however. Well acted but consistently subtle to the edge of dull, our Passing speaks to a compelling topic in an uncompelling way. Full movie review »