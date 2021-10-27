Passing movie poster
Passing
Passing (2021)

Drama
Rated PG-13
98 min.
Release Date
October 27, 2021 (Limited)
Digital Date
November 10, 2021 (Netflix)
Director
Rebecca Hall
Writer
Rebecca Hall
Cast
Tessa Thompson, Ruth Negga, André Holland, Alexander Skarsgaard, Bill Camp, Gbenga Akinnagbe, Antoinette Crowe-Legacy
Studio
Netflix
Running Time
98 minutes
MPAA Rating
Rated PG-13 for thematic material, some racial slurs and smoking

Mixed-race childhood friends reunite in middle class adulthood and become increasingly involved in each other's lives and insecurities. While Irene identifies as African-American and is married to a Black doctor, Clare "passes" as white and has married a prejudiced, wealthy white man.

... Full synopsis »

MOVIE REVIEW

There’s an alternate version of the Rebecca Hall drama Passing is an alternative world where a deranged Black woman passes as a white woman to seduce another woman’s husband to tragic, disturbing effect a la Fatal Attraction. It’s thrilling, dark, and maniacal. That’s not the Passing in our world however. Well acted but consistently subtle to the edge of dull, our Passing speaks to a compelling topic in an uncompelling way. Full movie review »
