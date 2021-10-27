Mixed-race childhood friends reunite in middle class adulthood and become increasingly involved in each other's lives and insecurities. While Irene identifies as African-American and is married to a Black doctor, Clare "passes" as white and has married a prejudiced, wealthy white man.

There’s an alternate version of the Rebecca Hall dramais an alternative world where a deranged Black woman passes as a white woman to seduce another woman’s husband to tragic, disturbing effect a la. It’s thrilling, dark, and maniacal. That’s not thein our world however. Well acted but consistently subtle to the edge of dull, ourspeaks to a compelling topic in an uncompelling way.